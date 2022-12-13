Residents left disappointed about closure of popular Northampton Co-op store

Co-op has spoken out about the closure of a popular store in Main Road, Old Duston, which has come as disappointing news to the local community.

It has been reported on social media that the store could become a One Stop. This has yet to be confirmed and this newspaper is awaiting comment from One Stop.

A Co-op spokesperson confirmed: “Co-op remains committed to serving Northampton communities, however, took the difficult decision to sell its store on Main Road, Duston.

This store, in Main Road, Duston Village, ceased to trade as a Co-op at the end of November.

“The store ceased to trade as a Co-op at the end of November. The decision was in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues, and the priority has been to safeguard local jobs and fully support colleagues – who either remained employed with Co-op or transferred to the new operator.

“We would like to thank the community for its support of this store.”

One Facebook post read: “I’m sure I speak for most of the residents of Duston that the Co-op will be missed. It’s been a feature of the village for many years and has served the community well.

“I personally wanted to say thank you to the staff that are leaving for other stores. It’s been an absolute pleasure and thank you for your service to me and my family.”

