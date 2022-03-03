Residents on a large housing estate in Northampton have slammed a 'greedy' brewery's plans to turn their local pub into a restaurant.

Marston's Brewery is reportedly preparing to convert the Grange Inn in Grange Park into a restaurant, according to the landlady of the pub.

This move would leave residents with no boozer within a two-mile radius.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are just some of the unhappy residents who are demanding Marston's reverses its decision to convert the Grange Inn into a restaurant

On top of the that, residents on the estate say they feel they have not been consulted about the plans and have questioned Marston's "community spirit".

Tony Adams, who has lived in Grange Park for 19 years, called out Marston's on Twitter in a scathing attack.

He wrote: "You don't care about communities, just your bottom line.

"You have taken a commercial decision to turn what is a pub to a local community, to a high-end restaurant and all without any consultation with the local community.

"This is a pub that is local to 3,000 customers, with no other "pubs" within a two-mile radius.

"It might be justifiable if this establishment wasn't profitable, but that is not the case, and you clearly believe more money will be made by turning it into another restaurant.

"As a local, I don't need another eatery, I need a pub, with a bit of entertainment.

"To add to this, you have made the decision to remove the landlady, who has made this pub profitable and built many relationships with the local community all because you don't believe she has enough 'restaurant experience', despite all the work she has previously done.

"What this means for locals is, anyone wishing to go to a pub has a minimum of a three-mile walk. Someone will make a bad decision and end up drink-driving. While you may not be responsible for that decision, you will be accountable, as your decision is not in the community interest.

"There are plenty of restaurants within the area but finding a good pub is so difficult. To take one away from a community is poor judgment and not in the local interest. Shame on you.

"Clearly Marston's is only concerned with its bottom line, so this nonsense about being 'for the community' is just rubbish. [Marston's is] just another greedy business which doesn't care about its actions.

"Where is the community spirit? Where will people go now?

Tony received support from other residents on Twitter but 'radio silence' from Marston's.

One supporter said: "It would be great to have some interaction between Marston's and the local community. It’s not too late to reverse what is clearly a dreadful and ultimately costly decision."

Another added: "Make the right decision and save our local pub. What happens when this restaurant flops because Grange Park is not a destination village to go to for restaurants. Reverse this disgraceful decision to take away our local."

Grange Park resident Sharon Ashes wrote to Marston's CEO saying: "I can personally let you know that the whole of Grange Park and surrounding areas just need and want a local, friendly pub to visit.

"The current management team has turned this local around and have been amazing for a number of years. I cannot imagine not having the Grange Inn."