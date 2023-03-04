Reports of 'sonic boom' heard across Northamptonshire

Reports of a ‘sonic boom’ have reportedly been heard across Northamptonshire today (Saturday, March 4).

At around midday many residents took to social media to say they heard a ‘sonic boom’, with some reporting that their houses shook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Weedon Bec community said on Facebook: “I’m in Daventry. Our house shook. What was that?”

It is not yet known what caused the 'sonic boom' over Northamptonshire.

Another wrote: “It rattled the whole house, I thought the windows were going to go in. We’re still trying to peel the cat off the ceiling.”

Another commented: “I had to pull over as I thought I had blown a tyre, as the car shook.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in Harpole and other surrounding villages also reported hearing the ‘sonic boom’.

On Twitter, @humanjuggler said she was out for a walk when she heard the bang.

She wrote: “It definitely felt like the ground shook. All the birds flew into the air, it was really eerie.”

Ashleigh Ellis wrote on Twitte: “What was that? Heart pounding like mad. Very scary. Been told it was a sonic boom?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie May wrote on Twitter: “There was a massive bang that was heard in Leicestershire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire. Rumours are that it was a sonic boom.”

Steve Anstey from Ravensthorpe emailed into the Chron saying his house was rocked.

He said: “At around 12.30pm today my house was seemingly hit with a pressure wave, which rocked the house and knocked over bins.“I thought it was just my own home but when going outside to investigate I found my neighbours outside investigating too.“Perhaps a sonic boom, or if not, an explosion somewhere.”

Northants Police tweeted 1.15pm: “Police and Fire services in Northamptonshire have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to reassure people there is no concern, but thank you for contacting us.”