Reopening date revealed for popular pub in Northampton town centre following 'fantastic' £217,000 refurbishment

A reopening date has been revealed for a popular pub in Northampton town centre following a ‘fantastic’ £217,000 major refurbishment.

The Gardeners Arms in Wellingborough Road has been closed for weeks now while it undergoes transformation works paid for by its owners Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Inside, the Gardeners Arms has been ‘transformed’ with a complete redecoration to ‘brighten and refresh’ the space, including a brand-new bar, flooring and fixtures and fittings throughout, according to Proper Pubs.

An artist's impression of what the pub will look like once complete

And on the outside, the pub will feature brand new lighting and signage, as well as an updated courtyard space for visitors to enjoy during the summer months.

Behind the bar is Diane May Round, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

For the last five years, Diane has been running a pub in Ipswich, however, having previously worked in Northampton she decided she wanted to return to the area.

Her wealth of experience in the pub trade, combined with her knowledge of the local area will be invaluable to unlocking the success of the Gardeners Arms, according to Proper Pubs.

Here's what the pub looks like at the moment. Picture taken on May 23.

Diane said: “The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation. I’m really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community. We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

"Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Northampton.”

The pub is set to reopen on Friday, June 9, say Proper Pubs.

For opening night, the pub will be celebrating with some disco music from 8pm on Friday night and then some live music on Saturday night (June 10).

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of the Gardeners Arms. The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches ready to open in just a few weeks’ time.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Diane, every inch of success for the future in making the Gardeners Arms a fantastic hub of the community”.

The Gardeners Arms will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including ‘Wine Wednesday’, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

It will also offer a full sports package including Sky Sports, BT Sports and horse racing for customers to enjoy.