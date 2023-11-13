Remembrance event honoured company’s ‘distinguished past’ and 89 colleagues who served in WW2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A remembrance event in Northampton honoured a company’s “long and distinguished past” and the 89 former colleagues who served in World War Two.

Last Friday morning (November 10), Travis Perkins gathered to honour the former colleagues who served and re-sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

Described as a business “at the heart of its communities”, Travis Perkins has a team of nearly 20,000 colleagues nationwide – with around 1,000 of them here in Northampton.

Major General Tim Hyams, Travis Perkins' CEO Nick Roberts, and Andrew Lewer MP.

The “long and distinguished history” dates back to more than 220 years ago in 1797 and it was in 1904 that the business moved to the town.

As part of the ceremony, a plaque was unveiled to commemorate the 89 former colleagues who served in World War Two, including Jack Earley and Bernard Bates.

The event was hosted by Nick Roberts, CEO of Travis Perkins plc, and the group’s armed forces community, described as “living proof of how employers can benefit from former armed forces personnel”.

The ceremony took the opportunity to remember Travis Perkins’ “distinguished past”, but also to “celebrate the present, look forward to the future, and mark the ongoing commitment to those who serve or have served our country”.