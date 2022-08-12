Remembering the drought of 1976 across Northamptonshire in pictures from the archive

The drought of 1976 was marked by standpipes in the streets, water rationing and even the appointment of a Minster for Drought.

Starting in September 1975, after an already dry summer, it became the driest 16-month period in more than 250 years.

As reservoirs dried out, gardeners were banned from using hosepipes and people were encouraged to shower or ‘bath with a friend’.

Pitsford Reservoir was reduced to six metres (20ft) below its normal level for the time of year.

In April 1976, first Cransley, then Pitsford and Hollowell reservoirs closed to sailing clubs.

Otaki, a fire-eater who was travelling with Jerry Cottle’s Circus, was asked by the Evening Telegraph to perform a raindance on the dry bed of Pitsford Reservoir.

In May Anglian Water started assembling standpipes and started the Save Water campaign. Golf courses and bowling greens across the county were no longer being watered.

By June, midnight patrols of water officials were formed to enforce restrictions as people had been caught illegally using hosepipes at night.

At the height of the summer in July, field fires hit farms.

In August notice was given that water rationing could be introduced. There were no more navigable canals in Northamptonshire and boat hire companies shipped out their craft to canals still open.

Despite some rain in September it was not enough to delay intended water cuts. Anglian Water stopped pumping water from the River Nene because levels fell too low.

The beginning of the end came when, on October 15 a week of heavy rainfall caused restrictions to be lifted.

Pictures show the low water levels at Pitsford Reservoir during the drought of 1976.

Pitsford Reservoir was twenty feet below its normal level for the time of year