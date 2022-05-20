REJECTED! Northampton fails in 'once in a generation' bid to become a city - but Milton Keynes wins

Northampton has FAILED in its latest bid to become city.

Ministers confirmed on Friday (May 20) eight new cities are are being created for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — including nearby Milton Keynes.

But Shoe Town is one of 30 hopefuls missing out.

Councillors hoped becoming a city would bring massive economic and cultural benefits, labelling it a 'once in a generation opportunity'.

When the application was made in December, West Northamptonshire Council deputy leader, Adam Brown,said: “Semantics and symbols do matter, which is precisely why it would mean so much.

“We have the big city lights, we’ve always had the big city history and it’s time we matched that with big city ambition.

“To host major events, to attract the best employers and to be a city where ambitious people want to live and prosper.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity, to show that Northampton and the wider region of West Northamptonshire aspire to be more than they were before.”

MK, Colchester and Doncaster are English towns to receive the honour alongside Dunfermline in Scotland, Bangor in Northern Ireland and Wrexham in Wales.

There are also firsts for places in an Overseas Territory and a crown dependency, Stanley in the Falklands and Douglas, Isle of Man.

Making the announcement Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: “What was clear to me during the process of assessing each application was the pride that people felt for their communities, local cultural heritage and the Royal Family.

“As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s colossal contribution to society, I am thrilled we are able to recognise some of the many places that make Britain great.”

The competition is part of a series of planned celebrations to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s historic, 70-year reign.

Bournemouth Reading, Warwick, Crewe and Middlesbrough were among others to have applications rejected.

Today’s announcement takes the number of official cities in mainland UK to 76, with 55 in England.