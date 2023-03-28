Regulars of a well-known popular pub and restaurant in a village near Oundle have reacted to the news that their favourite hostelry is to close.

Team members of The Chequered Skipper in Ashton made the shock announcement just two days after serving meals to Mother’s Day customers.

Taking to Facebook to tell customers the news, the team thanked staff and regulars and promised to contact clients booked in for events.

The Chequered Skipper, Ashton

A message from The Chequered Skipper team said: “It is with deepest regret and a heavy heart that as of today (Tuesday, March 21, 2023) The Chequered Skipper will no longer be open.

“Unfortunately, after four months of correspondence with the current landlord and owner, we have been unsuccessful with our bid for the take over of the lease from the previous tenant. That tenant has given notice and we have no other option than to close the doors.

“To all of our customers and clients, we want to thank you for your support and custom.

“To anyone that has booked an event in this coming year we will be contacting you privately.

“We wish everyone the best for the future and to all of our wonderful staff it has been a total pleasure working with you.”

Regulars reacted with shock at the sudden closure of the ‘warm and welcoming’ pub, calling it a ‘shame’ and ‘terrible’ news.

One said: “So very sad! Such a beautiful building, amazing food and a lovely atmosphere.”

Another added: “I can't believe that such wonderful people, food and atmosphere has come to an end. I have never enjoyed a pub/ eatery more. I feel so sorry for the outstandingly lovely staff and sad for myself that I won't be able to enjoy it any longer.”

A third added: “You've worked really hard to transform the pub into a warm and welcoming place. Be proud of what you have achieved. Such a shame for Ashton.”