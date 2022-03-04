Registration open for Cycle4Cynthia as Northampton charity hopes to bounce back from pandemic

A Northampton charity has launched its flagship fundraiser and is encouraging as many people as possible to get involved as it hopes to bounce back from the pandemic.

Cycle4Cynthia, the annual fundraising event organised by Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity to raise money to support the care provided by the hospice, will take place at the Althorp Estate on Sunday September 25, 2022.

Organisers are promising lots of new additions to the event this year including a shorter route for younger participants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Rawsthorne, from top team fundraisers, ‘Team Rawsthorne', with the fundraising team at Cynthia Spencer.

Event organiser, Sarah Denston, said: “We’ve planned to add a 10 mile route for some time as we know many of our younger participants have wanted to ride this distance and we’re very pleased that our hosts, Althorp have helped make this possible.

“For those tired, aching legs we’ll be providing a massage station which we’re sure will be very welcome to our riders when they’ve finished their routes while for the little ones we’ll have a bouncy castle, face painting stall and other attractions so families can make even more memories of their day.”

The 2021 event, the first live event the hospice charity had been able to hold since the start of the pandemic, raised £40,043 for the hospice.

‘Team Rawsthorne’, who raised £1,937 in memory of Tom Rawsthorne, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer, came out as the top fundraising team.

Tom’s brother, Sam said: “Tom and I originally did the Cycle4Cynthia ride together in 2013 when he had first beaten his cancer but unfortunately it came back again and Tom sadly passed away in March 2020, after receiving care from Cynthia Spencer’s hospice at home team.

“It’s incredible what the nurses do, it’s so important at that time, especially near the end as it’s very stressful for families so making sure someone is at ease, it’s massive, it really is.

“The hospice is something everyone in Northampton can relate to and connect to so we didn’t have to do a lot of banging on doors to raise money.

“We shared our fundraising page on social media and with help from friends we spread the word to reach a great fundraising total.

“A team of us representing Tom will definitely be signing up for this year’s Cycle4Cynthia too.”

Anita Frith, director of income generation, added: “The last two years have been extremely

challenging for our charity to ensure we are still able to support the amazing care that the hospice provides to the people of Northamptonshire.

“We’re still recovering from the effects of the pandemic and what we really need is the support of the people of Northamptonshire to help the hospice, just like the hospice has been there for them and their families over the years.

“We’ve thrown down a challenge to everyone taking part to try and raise at least £250 each and if everybody manages this, the total fundraising will make a huge impact on our annual fundraising for the hospice.”