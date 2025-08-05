Reform-led WNC backs rooftop extension on HMO in Northampton – despite original plans saying no extensions allowed

A rooftop extension at a house in a busy Northampton neighbourhood is allowed, according to the council – despite original planning documents clearly stating no extensions would be built.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has confirmed that a rooftop extension being built at a house in Abington is allowed under permitted development rules – despite the original planning application stating no extensions were proposed.

The house at 102 Ashburnham Road was granted permission in July 2024 to be converted into a six-person House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), despite receiving more than 20 objections.

Planning documents submitted with the application said: “No extensions are proposed within this application and therefore the proposals will not have any detrimental impact on daylight / sunlight to neighbouring properties nor have any impact on their privacy or loss of outlook.”

Scaffolding surrounds 102 Ashburnham Road, where a rooftop extension is being built despite planning documents stating no extensions were proposed.

But recent photos from July 2025 show a dormer extension being added to the roof, raising concerns among residents.

One neighbour said: “We fought against this and unfortunately lost and it is now under construction. However, there seems to be work going on that was not on the approved plans. They are extending at the second floor. It doesn't feel right they can do this without consultation.

“We have reported to WNC’s planning department. I feel like the developer is doing this and then will apply for retrospective planning permission and state that it would cost too much to undo. Surely this is not right?”

Labour councillor Zoe Smith (Abington & Phippsville) said: “Following a number of residents contacting councillor Purser (Abington & Phippsville ward) and I on this issue, we referred this to the enforcement team. We have now seen the reply to residents and we feel that where there is current significant construction work around a potential planning breach, councillors and residents should expect to be able to see a swifter turnaround.

“This could potentially take the form of an initial assessment visit where clear and significant breaches are picked up on and immediate action taken, followed up by a further process. We have contacted the enforcement team to suggest that this approach be taken in this case and others like it, where potential planning breaches could have a large impact on the neighbouring community."

Responding on behalf of the applicant, Mr Pat Dooley of Architectural Solutions based in Northampton said: “Planning permission is not required for the works currently being carried out on 102 Ashburnham Road. The property has planning permission to be a six person housing in multiple occupancy. This use benefits from permitted development rights in accordance with the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted development) (England) order.”

Mr Dooley has been asked to clarify how the extension complies with the original planning approval, which stated no extensions were proposed.

In a statement, West Northamptonshire Council said: “The dormer extension is new but this falls within the limits of permitted development. The works to the ground floor are not deemed as a new extension as they are an alteration to an existing structure. As such, there is not a breach of planning control.”

WNC’s statement means that rooftop extension is allowed under permitted development rights, which let homeowners make certain changes without full planning permission if they meet size and design rules. This extension, according to Mr Dooley and WNC, fits within those limits, so no new permission is needed. However, this newspaper has not been told how it falls within the limits.