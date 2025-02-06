Red Roses England rugby stars to inspire the next generation at Northampton Saints visit

Women’s England rugby stars Helena Rowland, Sadia Kabeya, and Emily Scarratt will visit Northampton Saints next week, aiming to inspire the next generation of female rugby players.

Taking place on Tuesday February 11, the event is part of the Love Rugby campaign, which helps clubs and schools attract and encourage girls to play rugby. The initiative provides resources, to support the growth of the girls’ game at grassroots levels.

Later this year in August and September, some of the Women's World Cup games will take place at Franklin’s Gardens.

Ahead of the tournament heading to Northampton, Rowland, Kabeya, and Scarratt, all key members of the Red Roses, will visit the town to meet grassroots athletes, who will get the chance to play with and learn from the international players.

The Northampton event hopes to inspire girls.

Speaking on the visit, Helena said: “It's always special to immerse ourselves in local rugby communities and give back to the environments that have been good to us. We want to connect and inspire the next generation of rugby talent and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in England. We can’t wait to see more girls giving rugby a go!”

The event will offer young athletes a unique opportunity to learn from and play alongside some of the best players in the world, including those who will soon compete in the Women’s Six Nations tournament.

The Women’s Six Nations tournament starts on March 22, ending on April 26. And the World Cup in England from August 22 to September 27 - with Northampton set to play host to several fixtures throughout the competition.