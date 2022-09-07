Red Arrows whizzing across skies over Northampton - here's when and where you can get a good look
RAF aerobatic team’s route south to Channel Islands takes in Maidwell, Chapel Brampton, Kislingbury and Bugbrooke
The Red Arrows will be whizzing across the skies over Northampton on Wednesday morning (September 7).
Up to nine Hawk jets from the RAF aerobatic squadron are due to fly south over the town on route to performances in the Channel Islands.
Their scheduled flightpath from Red Arrows’ base in Lincolnshire takes them directly over the town at around 10am.
Red Arrows’ fly-overs have become must-see events in the county — even when the squadron is in ‘transit’ between displays, without their trademark red, white and blue vapour trails and daring mid-air twists and turns.
This time, according to the military-airshows.co.uk website, the team will head south over Maidwell and Chapel Brampton before reaching Upton at 9.59am.
Villagers in Kislingbury, Bugbrooke and Litchborough should also get a good look.
Plans are subject to late alteration for operational reasons or weather.
The Red Arrows' have flown more than 30 displays since the end of May, including major events such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in June. This weekend they will be wowing crowds at festivals in Jersey and Guernsey,
Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader and Red 1, said: “This really has been a summer of celebration, helping to mark the Platinum Jubilee and supporting world-class events, such as opening the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"It's been a packed first half of the display season with capacity crowds everywhere we've gone, highlighting everyone's insatiable appetite for airshows and aviation.”