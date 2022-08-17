Red Arrows flying over Northampton this week - here's where and when you can get a look

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Arrows fly-overs have become must-see events in Northamptonshire, even without their trademark red white and blue vapour trails

The Red Arrows will be whizzing across the skies over Northampton on Thursday (August 18).

Up to nine Hawk jets from the RAF aerobatic squadron are due to fly south over the town on route to performances at the Eastbourne International Airshow this weekend.

Their scheduled flightpath from Red Arrows’ base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire takes them directly over the town.

Red Arrows planned route for Wednesday lunchtime takes them directly over Northampton

Red Arrows’ fly-overs have become must-see events in the county — even when the squadron is in ‘transit’ between displays, without their trademark red, white and blue vapour trails and daring mid-air twists and turns.

This time, according to the military-airshows.co.uk website, the team will head south along a line following the A508 over Lamport, Brixworth and Pitsford before flying over Moulton Park Northampton Racecourse and Northampton General Hospital sometime between 12.41pm and 12.51pm.

Villagers in Hardingstone, Roade and Yardley Gobion should also get a good look.

Plans are subject to late alteration for operational reasons or weather.

The Red Arrows' have flown more than 30 displays since the end of May, including major events such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last month and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader and Red 1, said: “This really has been a summer of celebration, helping to mark the Platinum Jubilee and supporting world-class events, such as opening the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.