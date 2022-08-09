Red Arrows are flying over Rushden and Northampton this week - here's where and when you can see them

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows will be whizzing through the skies over Northamptonshire on Wednesday (August 10).

Up to nine Hawk jets from the RAF aerobatic squadron are due to fly south through the county towards Rushden before a sharp right turn, bypassing Northampton to the south on route at the Falmouth Airshow.

Their flightpath from Red Arrows’ base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire takes them directly over Great Oakley, Weekley and Finedon towards Rushden — giving shoppers at Rushden Lakes a spectacular view.

Red Arrows flyovers have become must see events — even when they're in transit without their trademark red, white and blue smoke

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there, they head south-west over Great Houghton and Collingtree before crossing the A5 south of Pattishall.

Timings according to the military-airshows.co.uk website have the jets over Rushden at 2.11pm — and near Andover, Hampshire, more than 100 miles away just NINE MINUTES later. So don’t be late. Plans are subject to late alteration for operational reasons or weather.

Red Arrows’ fly-overs have become must-see events in the county — even when the squadron is in ‘transit’ between displays, without their trademark red, white and blue smoke.

The Red Arrows flightpath is due to take them from near Corby to Rushden, then south of Northampton towards the south-west

The Red Arrows' have flown more than 30 displays since the end of May, including sporting events such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader and Red 1, said: “This really has been a summer of celebration, helping to mark the Platinum Jubilee and supporting world-class events, such as opening the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.