Red Arrows are flying over Northamptonshire on Monday - here's where and when you can see them

Red Arrows fly-pasts are must-see events — even when the RAF aerobatic team are 'in transit' over Northamptonshire without their trademark red, white and blue smoke trails

Northampton will get another spectacular view of the Red Arrows on Monday (July 18).

The RAF's world-famous aerobatic display team are heading home after a weekend wowing around 150,000 fans at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Their flightpath from Gloucestershire back to Lincolnshire, where the team is based, takes them through South Northamptonshire, past Northampton and over the A508 towards Market Harborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows route home takes them over the west of Northampton on Monday morning

After crossing the A5 between Paulerspury and Potterspury, the Red Arrows will pass over Shutlanger and Blisworth, Rothersthorpe, Swan Valley, Spratton and Kelmarsh.

Timings according to the military-airshows.co.uk website military airshows website have the jets just south of Buckingham at 10.38am on Monday and over the outskirts of Northampton just four minutes later.

Plans are subject to late alteration for operational or weather reasons.