Rail workers were striking outside Northampton Railway Station today (Wednesday) demanding better job security, pay and working conditions from their employers.

Members of The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) were out in force picketing outside the station throughout the day.

According to the RMT, 40,000 workers on Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take industrial action on January 3,4,6 and 7, shutting down most rail services across the country.

RMT members on strike outside Northampton Railway Station on Wednesday (January 4)

The RMT says despite its 'best efforts' over the Christmas period, rail employers have not arranged any formal negotiations with the union to resolve the dispute.

An RMT spokesman said: "Both Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group are being directly blocked by government ministers from producing an acceptable proposal on job security, pay and working conditions.

"RMT remains available around the clock for talks so all parties can come to a negotiated settlement.

"The situation stands in stark contrast to other areas of the railway where the Department for Transport does not have a mandate."

RMT has secured deals with Scotrail, Transport for Wales, contracts on Eurostar and areas where the railway is under the control of metro mayors, the spokesman added.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "The government is blocking the union's attempts to reach a negotiated settlement with the rail employers.

"We have worked with the rail industry to reach successful negotiated settlements ever since privatisation in 1993. And we have achieved deals across the network in 2021 and 2022 where the DfT has no involvement.

"Yet in this dispute, there is an unprecedented level of ministerial interference, which is hamstringing rail employers from being able to negotiate a package of measures with us, so we can settle this dispute.

"We will continue our industrial action campaign while we work towards a negotiated resolution."

When will the rail strikes end?

There has been some progress at individual train companies in recent weeks, with unions including the RMT, TSSA and Unite reaching agreements in some areas. However, there is still no sign of a settlement between the unions and most of the train operators.