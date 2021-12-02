Queues heading in and out of Northampton following reports of crash
Harborough Road partially blocked heading into morning rush hour
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 7:52 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 8:06 am
A crash has reportedly blocked one of the main routes in and out of Northampton during morning rush hour on Thursday (December 2).
Traffic is queuing both ways on the A508 Harborough Road, at the junction with Birch Barn Way, following a shunt just before 7am, according to AA Travel.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays with sensors showing tailb acks both ways between Kingsthorpe and Boughton.