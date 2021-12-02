Reports say traffic is queuing both ways on Harborough Road between Kingsthorpe and Boughton

A crash has reportedly blocked one of the main routes in and out of Northampton during morning rush hour on Thursday (December 2).

Traffic is queuing both ways on the A508 Harborough Road, at the junction with Birch Barn Way, following a shunt just before 7am, according to AA Travel.