A total of eight people from Northamptonshire have been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022.

The list released this evening (June 1) includes a county police officer, an Olympic coach and others who have gone above and beyond for their communities

In tribute to The Queen, recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular for sustained public service, the environment and sustainability, and youth engagement.

The Queen's Birthday Honours List has been released to coincide with her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This historic Platinum Jubilee is not only a celebration of the monarch but of the qualities she possesses.

“The honours she confers this week reflect many of those qualities that have been invaluable from all different walks of life and to communities across the UK.

“I pay tribute to all of this year’s winners. Their stories of courage and compassion are an inspiration to us all.”

Below is a list of all the Northamptonshire recipients

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Jane Carolyn Hanson for services to the charity sector.

Jane, from Sibbertoft, is the chair of Reclaim Fund - a financial charity.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):

Jane Kathleen Longhurst, for services to the business events sector

Jane, from Yarwell, is CEO of the Meetings Industry Association.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Peter John Bason, for services to education and sport

Peter, from Northampton, is chair of governors’ at Northampton School for Boys (NSB) and has been involved in Old Northamptonians’ sports clubs for more than 40 years.

Shaun Philip Johnson, for services to policing.

Shaun, from Finedon, is the arson taskforce coordinator.

Sevcan Kudu, for services to prisoners and refugees.

Sevan, from Northampton, is the diversity and inclusion lead at HMP and YOI Bedford.

Tracy Whittaker-Smith, for services to trampolining.

Tracy, from Duston, is the head national coach for trampolining at British Gymnastics and was an integral part of the growth of the Northampton Trampoline Gymnastics Academy.

British Empire Medal (BEM):

Geoffrey Hugh Pullin, for services to the community in Badby. Patricia Helen Raybould, for services to the community in Northampton.