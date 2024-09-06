A hunt supporter who punched a man in an unprovoked attack has been found guilty after failing to turn up for his hearing.

Marc Birney, of Oakley Road, Pipewell, was found guilty of assault at a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, September 5) but he was not there to hear the verdict after pulling out at the last minute due to illness.

The court heard 43-year-old Birney had punched Philip Walters – a member of North London Hunt Saboteurs – in the jaw twice as he sat in his car in Cottesbrooke on March 18, 2023.

Mr Walters told the court he had been sitting in his car by the side of the road, with two passengers, looking for the Pytchley with Woodland Hunt when a car drew up and a man he recognised as Birney got out.

Hunt supporter Marc Birney (left) said 'knock, knock' before punching hunt saboteur Philip Walters (on right) in the jaw twice/National World

He said: “I was parked up on the left hand side of the road sat in the driver’s seat, listening to the radio. A car pulled up in front of us with a masked man. Mr Birney got out of the car. He walked around to the driver’s door. He knocked on the window and said ‘knock, knock’. He then knocked my wing mirror back.

"I wound the window down to move it back. He snatched my sunglasses off my head and made contact with my head. Then he punched me twice in my jaw, here, (pointing to the right hand side of his face). I felt a sharp pain and the area swelled up 24 hours afterwards.”

Prosecuting, Fred Sagoe, showed the court photographs taken of the incident by one of the passengers as evidence of the incident.

In one photograph Birney could be seen mouthing through the car window at his victim. Another shows the moment Mr Walters was punched.

Philip Walters outside Northampton Magistrates' Court/National World

Since the incident in March, Birney had failed to appear at court twice. Today, his partner sent a message via his counsel Imogen Cox just four minutes before his trial was due to start, to say he could not attend for health reasons. He said he had been diagnosed with heart failure.

Ms Cox contacted her client a week before the hearing to ensure he was well enough to come to court. He had told her ‘things were better’, but today, his girlfriend had messaged to make his excuses.

The message read by Ms Cox said: “He’s in a right state. I can’t get him to move. He’s having heart palpitations.”

Ms Cox said: “He’s in heart failure, but he confirmed he felt OK but now he’s not.”

Sentencing, the chairman of the bench said: “The evidence is credible – the photographs supplied were credible, concise and clear therefore Mr Birney did assault Mr Walters. The case is proved and Mr Birney is guilty.”

The case was adjourned for four weeks for a medical report to be produced evidencing Birney’s health conditions.

Magistrates said: “We could have issued a warrant. We will adjourn. He really needs to be here. He has to get to court to get this sorted. We really need to make progress.”

Speaking after the case, Mr Walters said: “I’m pleased there’s a guilty verdict. The evidence was there. Hopefully it will send a message out that you cannot get away with assaulting hunt saboteurs.”