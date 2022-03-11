Northampton pupils raise more than £2,000 for Ukraine fund as school turns yellow and blue

A Northampton school has raised more than £2,000 for Ukraine aid after students and staff dressed up in yellow and blue.

Northampton High School in Hardingstone held a Ukraine-themed mufti day last Friday (March 4).

Students and staff alike dressed in yellow and blue to show solidarity with the war torn country. With the help of other activities, the school managed to raise £2,192.

Pupils began the day with an assembly about Ukraine.

Money raised will go to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which is raising essential money to help those in need during the current situation in the country.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “Northampton High began their school day with a poignant assembly delivered by headteacher, Adele O’Doherty, which gave pupils a clear and concise overview of the history and geography of the region and the current situation.

“Themed events continued throughout the day, with students and staff alike coming together to show their support.

“These essential funds will go a long way to helping those who need it most.”

Money raised by Northampton High’s mufti day and by other events up and down the country will help to support those communities affected by providing access to education, food, medical services and psychosocial support.