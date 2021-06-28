Public services team sets up shop in troubled area of Northampton town centre to tackle issues

A team from different public services set up shop in a troubled area of Northampton town centre to find answers to its issues for two days last week.

Police and fire officers, wardens, councillors and private sector housing enforcement officers worked together to tackle the Charles Street neighbourhood's problems by speaking to residents.

Among the concerns raised were illegal houses in multiple occupation, infringement of planning regulations, fire hazards, fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Labour Castle ward councillors at West Northamptonshire Council Enam Haque (far left), Danielle Stone and Jamal Alwahabi with a council officer (far right) during the two-day operation in a troubled area of the ward

Enam Haque, one of the Labour councillors for Castle ward at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We want this area to be a good place for families to live and thrive.

"We want the streets clean, an end to noise and anti-social behaviour and good community spirit. Councillors have paid for planters to go in at the top of the street.

"We have a great working relationship with The Lab, who will maintain them for us. We are determined to make this a great place to be.”

The team went door to door to engage the local residents and to reach an understanding of what is going on.

They found many residents who were pleased to see them and pleased that action is being taken to make their area safe to live in.

Fellow Labour Castle councillor Jamal Alwahabi added: “As a newly-elected councillor I was very impressed to see the team out and active in the area.

"During the election campaign this is the area that worried me the most. I am really pleased that all the agencies working together now have a good understanding of what is going on.