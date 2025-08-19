Public given chance to have their say on plans for new sports pitches in Northampton

Residents are being invited to comment on proposals which would see rights granted over land in Northampton to allow for new sports facilities and drainage works.

The application is part of a wider housing, retail and leisure development at Dallington Grange, Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has issued a statutory notice under the Local Government Act confirming its intention to grant easements – legal rights over land – relating to the open space.

If approved, the agreement would give developers permission to enter the land, carry out works to reconfigure and redevelop sports pitches, and alter ground levels in line with existing planning permission (N/2014/1429). It would also allow for the construction of a surface water drainage outfall and headwall, together with the right to clear vegetation and drain water into a nearby watercourse.

Members of the public who wish to object to the proposed disposal must make their views known in writing to the council’s Director of Governance by Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The plans and maps showing the affected land are available to view free of charge at the One Stop Shop in The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, during opening hours.

