Public access defibrillator donated to Towcester Sports and Social Club by Taylor Wimpey
'This defibrillator will save precious time in the case of any life-threatening situations'
Towcester Sports and Social Club now has a public access defibrillator (PAD) thanks to Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.
The Swinneyford Road club and the local community which uses the facilities are the latest to be gifted this potentially life-saving equipment by the housebuilder in partnership with the British Heart Foundation.
Club chairman Frank Osbourne said: “This defibrillator will save precious time in the case of any life-threatening situations.
"The first few minutes are absolutely crucial in an emergency and I’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation in providing such an important piece of equipment to our village.”
The need for PADs came back into the spotlight after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championship game against Finland.
Kevin Salisbury, production director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, added: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with the BHF in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them.
"We hope anyone at Towcester Sports Club will never need to use the equipment but it’s reassuring to know it’s there if needed in an emergency.”