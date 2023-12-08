“The King Billy and Rachel are a prime example of how a pub does much more than serving food and drink”

Regulars at a venue in Northampton, described as being part of a “real pub family”, surprised some bike-loving care home residents with a rally in Northampton.

After learning of their enthusiasm for biking, the group from The King Billy Rock Bar in Commercial Street travelled from the pub to Ashurst Mews Care Home in Moulton to make residents’ day.

Rachel Nash, publican of the venue, and six of the regulars who are avid motorcyclists all helped to make the surprise a reality.

The visit came after a team member at the care home, who helps to run entertainment and classes for the residents, saw the biker runs that The King Billy had previously done for the community.

Knowing that some of the residents would love to see the bikes up close and chat to the bikers, they reached out to the pub who rallied the regulars together. Even Rachel’s eight-year-old granddaughter went along.

Rachel said: “We were able to take some impressive Harley Davidson and Yamaha bikes to the residents, who could then spend time chatting to the bikers and everyone was sharing stories.

“We are a real pub family at the King Billy and the regulars who took part enjoyed it as much as those at Ashurst Mews.

“We do a lot in the community and for charities locally, especially using our bike rallies, but this is the first visit to a care home.”

Rachel took on a temporary lease to run the venue in January this year, having worked at the pub prior to taking over.

She has grown up around bikers her entire life and got her own licence at 40, before having to give it up due to health reasons.

The King Billy also runs other community initiatives, including an annual Santa Dash in which they take presents to teens locally.

However, with the current economic situation, Rachel says these types of community fundraising efforts are at risk – and she urges people to visit their local pub as closures will have a “significant impact”.

“People must visit and support their local pubs because it’s more than a place where people drink,” Rachel added. “Local pubs are also community hubs that do everything from food banks and fundraising nights, to putting on free food for local grassroot sports clubs.

“The impact of a pub closing will be felt across the whole community.”

He shared that pubs raise more than £100 million every year for charities, as well as being at the heart of their communities.

“The King Billy and Rachel are a prime example of how a pub does much more than serving food and drink,” said Des. “Activities led by pubs, publicans and regulars, just like the bike rally, are taking place across the country every day – but as more pubs face closure these will stop.

“This is in addition to them being places for people to socialise and helping combat issues such as loneliness.

“People can be part of a pub family and, for some, they wouldn’t see and speak to people if they didn’t have their local pub.”

Rachel added that The King Billy has more than 10,000 followers on their Facebook page, and if just one percent of those were to regularly visit it would make a “huge difference to their future success”.

The King Billy is known for its live rock music nights and Rachel keeps most events as free to enter so people can enjoy them. However, two special ticketed events are coming up to celebrate the New Year.