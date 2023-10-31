£35,000 raised with less than a month to go until Strictly Northampton – promised to be ‘absolutely amazing’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£35,000 has been raised with less than four weeks to go until the Strictly Northampton show, which is promised to be “absolutely amazing”.

The annual competitive dancing show has raised more than £2 million for local charities since its launch in 2010.

Now in its twelfth year, 36 couples are set to perform as part of the “biggest line-up yet” and rehearsals are well underway.

Strictly Northampton 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 25 at the Royal & Derngate. Photo: Martin Farmer.

The show was founded by professional dancer Andrzej Mialkowski and he has continued organising and producing the competition annually ever since.

The organiser is pleased to see the total hit £35,000 of the £50,000 target, describing the preparations as “busy” and “madness”.

“Everybody is working hard and enjoying themselves,” said Andrzej. “We’re going full steam ahead.”

All contestants have now been partnered up and allocated to a team, as the eight weeks of training and rehearsals began at the start of October.

The eight weeks of training and rehearsals are well underway for this year's contestants. Photo: Martin Farmer.

Though they are all enjoying themselves, Andrzej said it is expected that they will encounter challenges while trying something completely new.

“Everybody is happy and loves the show,” he added. “People want to prove to their friends, and everyone, that they can do it.”

One of the novice dancers even hopes to go beyond the process and become a professional next year, proving to himself and others that he can go the extra mile.

When asked why people should come and watch the performance and make a donation, Andrzej said: “It’s one of our biggest shows, with live music and absolutely amazing professionals. It’s great entertainment for a great cause.”

Tickets are now available to purchase on the Royal & Derngate website, so don't miss out on this typically sold out show. Photo: Martin Farmer.

It was also revealed that dancer and choreographer AJ Pritchard will be in attendance at Strictly Northampton, as a member of the judging panel.

The process gives contestants the chance to socialise, make new friends and raise money for a charity close to the hearts of the people of Northampton in the run up to Christmas.

This year’s chosen charity is Cynthia Spencer Hospice, which the show has already raised more than £400,000 for over the past decade.

Each novice dancer has to raise £1,000 for the cause, which will be invested in providing palliative care for people with life-limiting conditions and their families across the county.

Organiser Andrzej has danced since the age of 10 and competed in competitions across Europe, before he set up his hugely successful dance school ‘Step by Step’ in England in 2005.

He also launched a project called Dancing Schools UK, which teaches dance to primary school students and enables them to enter contests judged by Strictly stars.

Step by Step provides the eight weeks of Latin and ballroom lessons to the Strictly contestants in the run up to the big show at the Royal & Derngate on Saturday, November 25.

The show is always a sell out, with more than 1,000 people who typically come to watch and support the contestants.