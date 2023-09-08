£3 million in fines issued following ‘avoidable’ deaths of two workers – one of which happened in Northamptonshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A waste management firm has been fined a total of £3 million following the deaths of two workers in separate incidents – one of which happened in Northamptonshire.

Michael Atkin and Mark Wheatley died following incidents in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and the families of both men say they are “devastated” after losing their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigated both incidents and prosecuted Valencia Waste Management Limited, formerly known as Viridor Waste Management Limited.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Wheatley, who died following an incident in January 2020 in Devon, and his partner Keeley Martin.

Michael, from Wetherby, lost his life while collecting wastepaper bales at Valencia Waste Management Limited’s Grendon Road site in Earls Barton on October 10, 2019.

The 63-year-old, a HGV driver employed by RT Keedwell, had been working at the site with a Valencia Waste Management employee – who was using a forklift truck to load Michael’s lorry with rows of bales.

With three rows of bales already loaded on Michael’s lorry, the Valencia employee then attempted to load a fourth row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while doing so, some bales in the third row were dislodged and fell off the lorry, fatally crushing Michael.

It seems Michael had been securing the other bales onto the lorry before he was crushed, with each bale weighing at least 820 kilograms.

Janet Atkin, Michael’s partner, said: “Since the loss of Michael, it has left an enormous hole in my life. Four years later, I’m still traumatised and I don’t sleep well.”

A HSE investigation found it was not custom and practice at Valencia Waste Management Limited’s Earls Barton site for bales to be loaded onto lorries by forklift truck operators while the lorry driver was strapping bales previously loaded onto the lorry flatbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Systems were in place for drivers to remain within their cabs, or in some other safe location away from the loading activity, but this was not adhered to at the time of the incident.

Mark Wheatley died following an incident on January 17, 2020 at the Dartmoor National Park Conservation Works depot in Devon.

The 31-year-old, who was from Sutton Coldfield but lived in Devon, was an agency worker on his second week.

Mark had been using a lorry to lift two skips at the same time, deploying a method called ‘hot swapping’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the skips were not compatible as they were of different dimensions and fell at an angle onto the back of Mark’s lorry. He then got onto the lorry bed to rectify the situation but the skips overbalanced and fatally struck him.

A HSE investigation into this incident found Valencia Waste Management Limited had failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment into skip operations – meaning that safe systems of work and appropriate training were not implemented. The skips were also not maintained in an efficient state as the sizes were not displayed on the skips themselves.

Following the incident on October 10, 2019, Valencia Waste Management Limited, of London Road, Stretton-on-Dunsmore, Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £1 million at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court on September 6, 2023.

Following the incident on January 17, 2020, Valencia Waste Management Limited also pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £2 million at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court on September 6, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was also ordered to pay combined costs of £21,054.

Alan Hughes, senior enforcement lawyer at HSE, said: “These were two men at different stages of their lives, but the grief and pain across both families is devastating.