£2,500 to be raised for six-month-old whose head will not return to ‘normal’ shape without treatment

A mother has started a fundraiser for her six-month-old son, who has a severe condition where his head is flattened on one side.

It was confirmed Beau had severe plagiocephaly just weeks ago, but mother Natasha Tipping, from Kings Heath, had her suspicions since he was eight weeks old.

In order for Beau’s head to return to a typical shape, he requires helmet therapy – which is not funded by the NHS.

Natasha was told her son would outgrow the condition by the age of two but following research, she found out this is unlikely and helmet therapy would help to adjust it.

She said: “I feel let down that the treatment isn’t funded on the NHS. What a shame for a baby to grow up like this.

“I’ve seen older children with the condition, whose parents couldn’t afford the treatment, and you feel so sad for them.”

Natasha has never set up a fundraising page but started her venture to raise the £2,500 needed around a week ago.

“By the age of 14 months, Beau’s head will be completely sealed over and he won’t be able to have the treatment,” said Natasha. “Six months old is the perfect time to get started as the older the child is, the longer they have to wear the helmet for.”

Natasha’s research has not only taught her about the physical and behavioural impacts of the condition, but the mental ones too – with many children growing up with severe plagiocephaly having issues with self-esteem and mental health.

“Any donations would mean so much,” said Natasha.