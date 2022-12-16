£11,000 worth of food given away by Northamptonshire’s ‘Inspirational Woman of the Year’ this week

On Wednesday (December 14), The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation handed out more than 1,700 food parcels to a vast number of schools across the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon was named the county’s ‘inspirational woman of the year’ at the 2022 Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, and she has shared the vital work her charity is doing in the run up to Christmas.

On Wednesday (December 14), The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation handed out more than 1,700 food parcels to a vast number of schools across the town – as well as around 250 turkeys to those in need.

The food handed out, including the turkeys, amounted to more than £11,000 worth, and the recipients of the parcels were taken by surprise when they walked into The Swan & Helmet pub to see how much lined the floors.

The food was worth more than a total of £11,000. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Teresa said: “They were overwhelmed by how exceptionally busy we were, but we are bare-shelved now and it is so important for people to keep their generosity coming as January and February are going to be very difficult months.”

The schools who received the food parcels included Briar Hill, Barry Road, Malcolm Arnold Academy, Cedar Road, Blackthorn, Abington Vale, and The Duston School – just to name a few.

Talking about being named ‘inspirational woman of the year’, the charity founder said: “I didn’t expect it but I was really chuffed.

“The Community Foundation has seen the charity grow and flourish into something amazing, and to get the award was so special.”

Around 250 turkeys were also given out to those in need. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Teresa was not the only award winner from The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation that evening as volunteer Vince Doherty won the ‘Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering’.

“I’m really proud of him as he is the backbone of this charity,” said Teresa. “He has been here since the very beginning and is here day in, day out – and is always the first one to arrive and last one to leave.

“He is very caring and always puts others before himself.”

Teresa says she has “never seen a smile cover Vince’s face as much” as when she told him he had won the award, especially as he did not realise it was for the entire county.

Though the turkeys and food bank parcels may have been handed out, the charity’s next task is delivering dinners to those in need on December 23.

Looking to the new year, they will continue to run ‘Monday Club’ each week from 12pm until 4pm, where attendees can listen to live music, and have lunch, tea and coffee for just £4.

The ‘Cheers for Fridays’ men’s club, which is free, will also be continuing.

Wednesdays will see the addition of a new session called ‘Ageing Better Wednesdays’, which will invite the older generation to keep fit, knit and crochet, and a nail technician will even be visiting one week.

“We’ll be continuing to look after people and their needs,” said Teresa. “We’re grateful for our recent award wins as it shows all the hard work and difference we make is worth it. We are thrilled to receive such recognition.”

The spring season will also see the return of their gardening project, and it will not stop there as the charity’s aim is to continue “diversifying” to meet the needs of the community.