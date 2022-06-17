A Northamptonshire village football club is set to celebrate its 125th birthday this weekend (Saturday, June 18).

Harpole FC (HFC), was formed in 1896, were supposed to celebrate its 125th birthday last year but the Covid pandemic put a stop to the plans.

However, this Saturday, the Northants Combination club will finally be celebrating its birthday with a day full of events and activities including a Harpole Legends v Cobblers Legends match kicking off at 3pm.

The Cobblers Legends team lineup is as follows: Chris Dunn (GK and manager); Andy Holt, Craig Hinton, Ian Sampson, Scott McGleish, Luke Graham, Gary Mulligan, Luke Guttridge, Marc Richards, Scott Cross, Chris Carruthers, Mark Haines, Ray Warburton, David Norton, Isaiah Osborne.

HFC secretary Rebecca Ion said: "We are extremely proud of our club and its progression over the years and this is down to our dedicated committee members, managers, other volunteers and most importantly, our fantastic players.

"We are proud of our history for such a little club. Come down for some fun and help us to celebrate this great achievement. It will be a day to remember."

The day will be set out as follows: youth football from 9am; fun games for all from 10am; bars open from 12pm; senior football from 1pm; Harpole Legends v Cobblers Legends at 3pm; live music from 6pm; with food being served all day.