Post Office is proposing to relocate Brixworth Post Office from its current Co-op Food Store location to a new Co-op Food supermarket being built at Brixworth, Harborough Road, Northampton, NN6 9BU.

The move would be from 5 Hunters Way, Brixworth, Northampton, NN6 9EL to the brand-new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brixworth Post Office would also open am extra five hours on a Saturday afternoon as the new opening hours would be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm.

Post Office

It would continue to operate as one of our main style branches with the same range of Post Office services.

There would be two Post Office counters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation is now open with the opportunity to give feedback on the move and access into and within the store will close on 21 April. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 159226