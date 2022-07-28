Pictured: The "mud track" that will eventually become the new road Compton Estates is working on to improve parking in Yardley Hastings.

A property management company has responded to claims of “frustrating and disgusting” treatment of Northamptonshire residents.

Compton Estates is developing eight homes, a recreation field, and improved street parking in The Leys, Yardley Hastings, which has led to complaints.

The company has closed a road used for residential parking, which has raised concerns from locals about the “disruption” it could cause.

One Northampton Road resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I was told by the manager of Compton Estates to just ‘find somewhere else in the village to park’, but there are lots of corners and driveways, which leaves few places.

“The way we are being treated is frustrating and disgusting.”

They also said the works are creating an “impossible situation for those who are disabled or have young children, who are having to park half a mile down the road”.

In response to these claims, a spokesman for Compton Estates said: “The changes to the highway junction and resultant reduction in on street parking has been driven by Northamptonshire Highways on safety grounds, not by us.

“Completing these works at the outset was a condition of the planning consent.

“We have been working with the Highway Authority and Parish Council to find an alternative solution for the displaced parking.”

Concerns over parking have been discussed by the three parties, and a proposal has been made to temporarily make Northampton Road one way for the duration of the works.

Compton Estates said: “This is intended to help the situation but will only proceed if it has the support of Yardley Hastings residents and a consultation leaflet is being distributed today (July 28) and tomorrow (July 29).

“Nothing has yet been decided until residents’ views have been received, the deadline for which will be August 5.”

Compton Estates is building a new road to improve parking, which will have long-term benefits when the development is complete, but it has upset residents that it will not be completed until the end - with it currently looking like a “mud track”.

The Compton Estates spokesperson said: “Unfortunately on practical and Health & Safety grounds the new access road cannot be opened until the development is virtually complete to ensure it is safe for members of the public.”

The Northampton Road resident went on to say “the disruption the work has caused is massive”, to which Compton Estates said: “This is a matter of opinion and the work is no more disruptive than many larger construction sites.

“It should be noted the disruption is finite and short term.”

A further complaint made by the resident was that while sitting in their garden with their two-year-old child, they heard workers calling each other indecent language, and described them as “noisy and inconsiderate”.

The Compton Estates spokesperson said: “All contractors have been spoken to and we apologise for any bad language used.

“Whether our contractors are noisy and inconsiderate is difficult to assess, but we apologise for any inconsiderate behaviour and will be reminding all workers of their responsibilities.”