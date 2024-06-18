Prominent pub boss voices concerns over potential damage to multi-million pound paving in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prominent pub boss has voiced concerns about potential damage to new multi-million pavements in Northampton town centre.

Paul McManus, owner of McManus Pub Company, which owns The Shipmans in Drapery, has voiced serious concerns with the potential defacement of new pavements in Market Square, Abington and Fish Street.

The businessman is concerned about contractors coming in to complete works and then not replacing the pavement in its original form, instead just paving over it with tarmac, which can be seen throughout the town already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul said: “West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is spending the money on new pavements, but they don’t then have a process after that to ensure they stay right. It’s good they’re spending money on the town now, but in five years’ time, will these streets have little tarmac spots everywhere on them? They [WNC] don’t seem to check up on contractors finishing the job properly. Who’s responsible for bringing the contractor to book for not finishing the job?

Concerns have been raised about the potential damage to new paving at Market Square and Fish Street/Abington Street (below). Damage to pavements can already be seen in Abington Street and St Giles Street (top).

“I don’t want to come across as someone criticising the town, because I love the town. There’s more positive than negative in Northampton. But the pavement in St Giles Street, it’s a new tiled pavement and it’s already been damaged and filled in with tarmac.

"In a year’s time, is a contractor going to dig up part of the Market Square, put a pipe in, then put a bit of tarmac down and leave? Because that’s what they’re doing now, so what’s to say it won’t happen to the Market Square, Abington Street, and Fish Street?”

Stuart Timmiss, executive director place and economy responded, saying: "The utility works which have been carried out in St Giles Street and Abington Street have been delivered by utility partners to connect vital services in these areas. The paving featured in the photographs is a temporary surface which is normal practice when doing a large area and is in line with the best practice and guidance set by national government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can assure all residents and businesses that the permanent repairs are scheduled to reinstate the paving found in the surrounding area.

"For the regenerated Market Square, the council has planned for future maintenance issues with a stock of matching paving stones in stock to continue to maintain the high quality finish of the streets.”

The redevelopment of the Market Square is now at a cost of £12.4 million, according to WNC. Once complete, the site will include new “high-quality” paving and materials, a “flexible” event space, “bespoke” fixed stalls, more trees, tiered seating and an “interactive water feature”, according to WNC. The council continues to say that the Market Square will reopen in ‘late summer’ 2024. The last day of summer is September 22.