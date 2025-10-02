A pro female boxer from Northampton is looking forward to a Christmas title fight following a recent perfect warm up bout.

Doina Costin is heading into her biggest fight of the year on a high after winning a warm-up bout in Wolverhampton last Friday (September 19).

The 31-year-old won all four rounds of the fight, which she described as “a bit of a warm-up” ahead of her East Midlands title fight in December in Birmingham.

“I had four rounds and I won every round,” she said. “It was a good fight. I was expecting to win.”

Doina, who trains at BST Academy in Sixfields with coach Lee Edwards and also spends time at a gym in Newark, turned professional last year. Friday’s fight was her fourth pro bout.

“I didn’t plan to go pro or to box at all,” she said. “I started boxing with Lee in 2016. So here I am, nearly 10 years later.”

She described her fighting style as more of a back-foot fighter. “I’m more moving, like left, right, backward. But in the pros, you have to go forward as well because you have to win rounds. You have to push and be aggressive, even if it’s not your style.”

Looking ahead to December, Doina says she is fully focused on the challenge. She said: “I’m really excited because it’s going to be the second time I do 10 rounds. For a title fight, you have to be 100% professional in all areas – training, sparring, diet, everything. Every single box has to be ticked.”

She has also highlighted the importance of fan support, which is needed to help sell the fight. She said: “I’d love to get as much support as I can. The ticket side is the hardest part – if you don’t sell tickets, you don’t get fights,” she said. Her last fight saw around 20 to 30 friends and family in support. But in December’s title fight she’s hoping to take 50 or 60 along.

Tickets for the December fight can be bought directly through Doina’s Instagram.

After December, she hopes to aim even higher. She said: “Hopefully a European title or the British title next, but that’s for the future, not now. We’ll see how we get on.”