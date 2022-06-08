Primary school children help to tidy up Northampton neighbourhood by taking part in litter pick

A group of primary school children helped to tidy up a Northampton neighbourhood by taking part in a litter pick.

Children and families from Briar Hill Primary School joined Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) for a litter pick on May 21.

After the litter pick, the children enjoyed some refreshments and treats to thank them for their hard work.

Schoolchildren helped to litter pick in Briar Hill.

Janey Cooksley principal of Briar Hill Primary School, said: “It was fantastic to see our community come together for the litter pick event on Saturday. At Briar Hill Primary School, our children are actively encouraged to make a valuable contribution to society - no matter how small - and thrive in a mutually supportive environment.

“This ethos of kindness and support was clear to see at the litter pick, and made us all very proud to be part of the Briar Hill community.”

NPH has been working with Northants Litter Wombles, West Northamptonshire Council and Veolia UK to organise litter picks across the town designed to bring residents together to keep their neighbourhood tidy.

NPH’s resident involvement team leader Claire Clark added: “We know that lots of residents across the town already work hard to tidy up their local areas, and we’ve organised these litter picks to help support their efforts.

Children got involved and were then treated to refreshments.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the Briar Hill Primary School community. We were absolutely delighted to have them on board, and the support the children and their families gave us was amazing.

“They showed real community spirit by coming out on a Saturday morning and did a wonderful job of making the area litter free.”

More events are already planned in neighbourhoods across Northampton.

NPH is also keen to hear from residents who would like the team to organise a litter pick in their area. Equipment is provided on the day.