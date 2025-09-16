Aviation enthusiasts Daventry Radar Corridor & UK Spotters OFFICIAL say the Air Force One plane could pass over Northamptonshire later tonight. Credit: Getty

President Donald Trump could be flying over Northampton later tonight – here's where you can track his flight.

US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in the UK tonight, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. The couple will stay from Tuesday 16 September until Thursday 18 September.

It will be Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK, making him the first US President ever to be invited twice.

At the time of writing, Trump is on Air Force One over the Atlantic after leaving Camp Springs Air Base earlier today, according to FlightRadar24.

They wrote on Facebook: “President Trump is on his way to the UK for his state visit. He's on the VC-25A, (92-9000) designated 'Air Force One'. Expected at Stansted Airport 20:30. Unfortunately it will be getting dark but keep eyes out in case he heads through the corridor area.”

The flight can be tracked on ADS-B Exchange or join Daventry Radar Corridor & UK Spotters OFFICIAL on Facebook for updates.

The official visit begins on Wednesday with a welcome from the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. The King and Queen will then formally greet President Trump. Windsor is hosting the visit because Buckingham Palace is under renovation.

On Thursday, President Trump will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence in Buckinghamshire. Melania Trump will stay at Windsor Castle to meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields with the Princess of Wales, before joining her husband at Chequers. The couple will then return to the United States.

A state visit is a formal trip by an important foreign leader – such as a monarch, president, or prime minister – at the invitation of the King, who acts on advice from the government. The monarch is the official host, usually welcoming one or two heads of state each year.

During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, large protests took place in central London. Ahead of this visit, some politicians have said Trump should not have been invited again, citing his positions on issues including Israel and Gaza.

Other politicians, including Prime Minister Starmer, have defended the visit, saying it is important for maintaining the UK’s close relationship with the United States.