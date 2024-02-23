Prankster crashed BAFTA awards to stand on stage with celebrities in front of Prince William

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A YouTube prankster from Milton Keynes has revealed how he gatecrashed Sunday night’s BAFTA awards to appear on stage with celebrities in front of Prince William,

Raphyun Lizwa, 21, was captured on TV standing just inches away from the cast of Oppenheimer as they received their Best Film award.

And the crazy thing was that nobody questioned who the young, tall and smartly-dressed stranger was or why he was there.

YouTuber Raphyun Lizwa from Milton Keynes posed as a security worker to get into the BAFTAs and even on the stage with the award winners

Today Raphyun told MailOnline how he had donned a high vis jacket to sneak into the Royal Festival Hall for the famous ceremony, which was watched by millions on viewers on TV.

"So I came into the BAFTAs, I walked in, my plan was to walk as a security guard,” he said.

“I simply just wore a Hi Vis, looked for an entrance, and just got in. I had a suit underneath and I had a Hi Vis on top.

“The confidence I had with it. You have to remember people at work are just standing around - you see someone and you're not going to really think I have to see his credentials. The Hi Vis, that yellow jacket, the vest, kind of [has] enough volume. So if you're at work, getting paid £12.00 an hour, it's just like 'oh, another staff member.'"

When it came time for the Oppenheimer cast to accept their award, Raphyun simply walked on stage with them, standing alongside Cillian Murphy and producer Emma Thomas.

"Obviously it was nerve-racking but I feel like as soon as I stepped onto the stage it kind of just went away,” he said.

The event was hosted by David Tenant and attended by Prince William.

Raphyun, who lives with his mum in MK, told MailOnline he planned his stunt in advance from his bedroom. But even he was shocked at the ease with which he was able to slip in to the event.

