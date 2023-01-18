‘Powerful’ parliamentary debate on driver safety left Northampton parents, who lost daughter 15 years ago, pleased

A “powerful” parliamentary debate on driver safety last week has left a Northampton mother and father, who lost their daughter 15 years ago, pleased.

Chris and Nicole Taylor, whose daughter Beccy died in a road incident aged 18, attended the House of Commons for the debate led by Dame Andrea Leadsom.

The Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire has been “incredibly supportive” of their campaign work, to fight for better support for young and new drivers who are at greater risk on the roads.

Parents Nicole and Chris Taylor have been campaigning for driver safety since their daughter Beccy, pictured, died in a road incident aged 18 in 2008.

Dame Leadsom told the pair that as the debate was only half an hour long, it is unusual for anyone besides the MP opening the debate and the minister responding to attend – but another two MPs were in attendance.

Nicole said: “This is the closest we have felt to people understanding since we began campaigning in 2009.

“People don’t know how hard it is to be strong and fight our own corner as grieving parents. We have questioned the power we have but we’ve had to keep going.

“Procrastination on the issue is costing lives, and the research needed to implement change already exists.”

Richard Holden, minister for roads and local transport, was deemed "sympathetic and understanding" of the issue.

The pair also had the opportunity to speak to Richard Holden, minister for roads and local transport – who Nicole described as “sympathetic and aware of the emotional and financial impact the loss of a child has because of his own constituents”.

“We really felt we got his ear and he understood where we were coming from,” said Nicole. “We’re going to step back and give him the chance to act on what we’ve said, and then arrange a meeting in a couple of months.”

Dame Leadsom is “passionate” about the issue of driver safety and Nicole says “this work is not a game to her, it is about making a real difference”.

She has received a lot of support behind closed doors from her fellow MPs and Lords on improving driver safety.

Now, Nicole and Chris will be meeting with Baroness Anne Jenkins, who is balloting for a similar debate in the House of Lords and they plan to attend.

