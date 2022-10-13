PovertyHurts appeal: Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s total exceeds £28,000 with £10,000 pledge

The Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s #PovertyHurts appeal has now exceeded £28,000 thanks to a £10,000 pledge from a global manufacturer based in the county.

Scott Bader, which provides materials for a variety of successful companies, has a charity – The Scott Bader Commonwealth – that owns shares in the company and every year, receives a minimum of five percent of the company’s profits.

This income is used to donate grants to charitable organisations and projects around the world, whose values align with them – and the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s appeal is one of this year’s.

The cost of living crisis needs a collaborative approach and supporting the Poverty Hurts appeal with a £10,000 pledge was seen as a way to tackle it on a much wider scale.

Hayley Sutherland the Commonwealth office manager said: “The wellbeing of our communities is at the heart of our ethos, and we believe no one should have to suffer from poverty, homelessness, or abuse.

“The cost of living crisis needs a collaborative approach and for Scott Bader, we saw supporting the Poverty Hurts appeal as a way to tackle this on a much wider scale – than just doing it by ourselves.”

The company, whose Northamptonshire office is based in Wollaston, has put supporting their employees and colleagues at this difficult time as a priority.

Ben Penney Scott Bader’s group marketing manager said: “It’s important everyone does what they can to help if they are in the fortunate position to be able to.

“You could do something to make someone else happy, which aligns with what we stand for at Scott Bader and the Commonwealth.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is over the moon with the support shown by the global manufacturer and, in line with their appeal, have match funded their pledge.

If you are a local business, organisation or individual and would like to find out more about the foundation’s work and how you can get involved with the #PovertyHurts appeal, you can get in touch through www.ncf.uk.com.

To find out more about the appeal, click here – and to donate using the Just Giving page, click here.