The Hope Centre has spoken out about Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Poverty Hurts appeal, saying it will “make a difference to them everyday during a time of unprecedented demand”.

The team, located in Campbell Street, sees 45 people living on the streets or with no stable accommodation accessing their ‘hand up service’ each week – as well as an increase from 30 to more than 100 people using their food poverty support weekly.

Louise Danielczuk fundraising and marketing manager said: “We see people daily who live in poverty without food or a home, and the Poverty Hurts appeal highlights the struggles of our service users. Only a couple of weeks ago did we visit our Tower Street food club, and met a woman who starved for five days as she needed to feed her children and could not afford to include herself.”

The Hope Centre has increased capacity for its food clubs and will continue to do so for as long as they can, as they anticipate “things are only going to get worse in the coming weeks and months”.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand. It’s through the roof,” said Louise. However, as people are struggling to provide for themselves, financial and food donations are at a low.”

The centre has also seen a change in the complexity of people’s issues. Where individuals tended to be faced with one problem, it is now a culmination of the lasting effects of the pandemic and issues relating to mental health, housing and finances.

The Hope Centre will be opening up a warm space in their office in 35 Ash Street next week, as the team does not want people to “unnecessarily put their heating on or freeze in their homes”.

“We need the money, resources and volunteers to continue offering all our services,” said Louise. “We use them to encourage those in need to look forward to the future, as well as addressing their current struggles.”

In order to get the food out into the communities, the team has to transport them – and are seeing fuel prices increase by two-to-three times what they used to pay.

