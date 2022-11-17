Poverty Hurts: Comedy evening happening this month in aid of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s appeal

At the end of this month, a comedy evening is being hosted in aid of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Poverty Hurts appeal.

On November 28, comedians from comedy club The Comedy Crate will come together at The Lamplighter in Overstone Road from 8pm.

Mike Chase co-director of The Comedy Crate along with KJ Bradshaw said: “Poverty and food banks existed well before the current cost of living crisis, so it’s now more important than ever to help each other where possible.

Pictured are two of the comedians taking part in the show, Pete Teckman (left) and Ben Briggs (right).

“It’s also a time where people need to get out and have a laugh with friends and family, and we aim to combine the two.

“Having worked with the Community Foundation for a while, we can see how passionate the staff are and how much great help they give to local initiatives. The appeal is going to give a lifeline to people who really need it and is an incredibly worthy cause for our fundraiser.”

The team hopes to offer “a great night of comedy for a great cause” and one of the comedians, Ben Briggs, even reached the final of the English Comedian of the Year competition.

All acts either live or are from Northamptonshire and Mike says as there is lots of talent around the county, “it just seemed right”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Comedy Crate has been involved in various charity nights across Northamptonshire and this year’s collections have all been in aid of Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The Lamplighter approached the club a while back about offering events there and “it was an ideal opportunity to showcase local talent and raise money for a brilliant cause,” said Mike.

He added: “Everyone can see what an impact the cost of living crisis is having – you only need to go to the supermarket, fill up your car, or look at your smart metre. It’s affecting everyone, but for some it’s having a drastic impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Action is required and we hope by making this small gesture we are able to help raise awareness and funds.”

Though the club “knows times are tough for everyone” and would only encourage people to come along if they can afford to, tickets are £7 per person, which Mike says is “excellent value for an event like this”.