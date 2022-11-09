A 71-year-old woman from Northampton has shared how the support she was offered after losing her husband “changed her life”.

Carol Mitchell, who was helped by the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation during her time of need, cared for her late husband for 13 years before he passed away in May 2019 – and admits she “neglected everything” around her while doing so.

As she lives near The Swan and Helmet pub, where the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation is based, founder Teresa McCarthy knew what had happened to Carol’s husband and insisted on helping her to get everything straightened out.

Carol Mitchell (pictured), who was helped by the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation during her time of need, cared for her late husband for 13 years before he passed away in May 2019.

Carol said: “Teresa was the first person I told when my husband passed away. She visited me, made me a cup of coffee, and helped me move all my furniture back in place as my living room had been rearranged to fit my husband’s hospital bed in.”

This was just the beginning, as Carol was regularly stocked up with food during the pandemic, furniture was donated to her, rooms of her house were repainted, and people were even sent round to keep her garden in shape.

After losing her husband, Carol entered a really bad depression as she could not see her family during the pandemic, and Teresa was always there to offer moral support. “Even though she is so busy, she has always got time to listen to anyone,” said Carol. “She is absolutely fantastic. The support Teresa has given has changed my life and the main thing was knowing someone cared enough to help.”

The thing which caused Carol the most stress was falling behind on paying bills while caring for her husband. When the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation first started getting media attention, someone donated £700 specifically for Carol to pay off the money she owed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although she wanted this to be split between other individuals who she believed needed it more, the donor insisted it was to be used on Carol’s bills, which took a weight off her shoulders.

Carol now also has a “lively social life” as she attends the foundation’s ‘Monday Club’. She said: “At one point, all I could see was sitting in my chair at home and being miserable. I still miss my husband terribly and a huge gap has been left in my life as we were married for 44 years, but I can now go out and have a good time – like he would want.”

Though Carol cannot physically help with the foundation’s work because of her age, she is currently knitting for Teresa to set up a stall to raise money for the vital work the charity does. This is her way of giving back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the help she has received, Carol has also been pleased to be able to help her sister, who she says has always struggled.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation is just one of the charities who will benefit from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Poverty Hurts appeal, and Carol says “however little anyone can give, it all adds up”.

Carol often donates from her own pocket when she has leftover funds, and stresses the importance of giving back.