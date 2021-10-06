Post-lockdown funding for communities still available, say Northamptonshire Sport

A county charity that aims to get Northamptonshire' s residents active and enjoying sport has urged communities to get to get in touch if they need funding.

Northamptonshire Sport help people from all backgrounds participate in sport, physical activity and recreation in the county and be ‘more active more often’ through various projects.

Funding from the Tackling Inequalities Fund (TIF) from Sport England is still available to help support communities post-lockdown, especially people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

The Community Fitness Project

Chris Holmes, director of Northamptonshire Sport, said: “For communities, Tackling Inequalities Funding has helped to keep people active who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic and that’s vital for our work at Northamptonshire Sport.

"Tackling Inequalities Funding has opened up relationships with new organisations doing important things in the community, in partnership we can achieve even more.”

The charity aims to improve the health of county residents and staff are eager to engage with even more communities.

Using TIF cash, Northamptonshire Sport has connected with 59 organisations across the county, supporting them with, training, advice and distributing £128,000 of funding from Sport England.

TIF specifically focuses on helping groups to stay active who have been especially affected by the pandemic - both during and in its aftermath.

Research has shown that those from culturally diverse communities, people living with disability, people with long-term health conditions and those from lower socio-economic groups are facing most barriers.

Designed to bring communities together Northamptonshire Sport works in collaboration with partner organisations both nationally and locally. The new partnerships enable the charity to try new ways to engage with new communities and people.

Matthew Peleszok, Northamptonshire Sport's lead on tackling inequalities, said: “Through our TIF journey, we have been allowed time and space to meet new partners, talk through and develop exciting opportunities for more people to be active.

"It’s been great getting to know the communities and ways they work. These trusted partnerships are crucial as we develop our new strategy."