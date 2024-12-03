Popular Wild and Woolly motocross race set to GO AHEAD this Boxing Day — but the track is an hour away from Northampton

The iconic Wild and Woolly Scramble, the "world’s oldest motorcycle race," is all set to go ahead this year—though it will take place an hour away from its usual location in Northampton.

Hosted by the Northampton Motorcyclists Club (NMCC), the annual off-road event will now be held at the Polesworth MX Track near Tamworth on Boxing Day, December 26, 2024.

The event was cancelled last year due to the unavailability of the club’s usual venue at Long Buckby.

With land and facility limitations in the Northampton area, organisers have opted for the new location, which they say provides the space needed to keep the historic event alive.

A spokesman for the NMCC said: “After much searching and hard work, the Northampton Motorcyclists Club has announced that the famous Wild and Woolly Scramble is on for 2024 and will take place at a new venue, the Polesworth MX Track near Tamworth.

“The Polesworth track is about an hour away from the event’s usual catchment, but with land and facilities scarce in that vicinity, the club has chosen a new venue to keep the historic event alive.

“Renowned for its mud, carnage, great atmosphere, and big crowds, this is the 96th running of the world’s oldest motorcycle race, which was first staged in 1917.

“Practice will start at 11am with the race beginning at 12 noon on 26th December. The event charges just £5 per car admission for spectators, with collections being made for local charities.

“Race entries for the 2024 Wild and Woolly Scramble are open to Northampton Motorcyclists Club members and non-members after the 29th of November.”

Given its history of attracting large crowds, this year’s event is expected to be incredibly busy.

For some context, last year, the NMCC was unable to host the Wild and Woolly Scramble due to venue issues. The club expressed their disappointment on Facebook, with a spokesman saying: “We’ve worked so hard the last few months in trying everything in Northampton and beyond that could work for us, with no luck… there just isn’t anywhere!” The race had previously been held in Blisworth and Milton.

The NMCC has been putting on motorcycle races for 125 years.