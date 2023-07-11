Popular vegan and cruelty-free salon celebrates one year at new Northampton location

A popular vegan and cruelty-free salon is celebrating its first year at its new location in Northampton.

The Beauty Box, in Quarry Road, opened its premises in July last year and hoped to become the go-to for vegan and cruelty-free beauty, massage and skincare treatments.

The salon is run by Rebecca Kelsey, who achieved her dream of opening a salon by the time she was 30 and has been overwhelmed by the support.

The Beauty Box team - Rebecca, Cerys and April.

She has hired two staff members over the past year, April and Cerys, who have helped Rebecca in tackling their busy calendar that gets booked up weeks in advance.

Taking to social media, the business owner said: “May I take the opportunity to thank each and every one of you.

“Over the last year the business has grown massively from our ‘box’ room on Main Road, to the beautiful and tranquil salon it is today.

“I truly am humbled by the love and support that I have been shown, not only over the last 12 months but the last four years from the start of The Beauty Box.

“A wise woman once said to me to follow my dream and never give up – and that’s exactly what I have done.

“Writing this post has brought a tear to my eye because I wake up everyday living my dream and loving my beautiful salon The Beauty Box.”

Rebecca has had a lot of experience in the beauty industry, having began working at a salon aged 14 alongside her college studies.

She built up a client base after subsequently spending three years working at Whittlebury Hall and five years at Virgin Active Spa.

Rebecca pictured at the salon opening last July.

Rebecca returned to a salon while developing a business plan, before renting a room in Duston for three years.

After beginning to look for a property in 2021, Rebecca found her current salon in November.

She told this newspaper: “My dream was to own my own salon by the time I was 30 and at 29, I managed it with months to spare. I couldn’t have done it without my brother and mum.”

Everything at the salon is vegan and Rebecca said: “Why should we humans beautify ourselves at the cost of testing on animals for our products?

“Veganism is becoming very prominent and very few people offer vegan and cruelty-free services.

“People want to feel good and help the environment.”

Rebecca has continued to use bamboo-based products, an online booking system to cut down on paper use, and a renewable energy supplier since opening in the new salon this time last year.

Having spent six to eight months preparing for the launch, all the hard work paid off in filling the gap in the market that Rebecca saw.

The aim was to create a “tranquil, spa-like vibe” and for “people to think of The Beauty Box straight away when they want to be relaxed”.

The salon has continued to go from strength to strength, with a strong team of three beauty therapists to keep on top of the demand for services.