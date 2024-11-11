Popular sandwich shop gave away more than 400 freebies – as owner confirms she will do the same next year

Spread, located in Adnitt Road, Abington, was founded by business owner Amy Adams at the start of 2023.

It was in November last year when Amy established this annual kind gesture, as a thank you to customers for their continued support.

With almost 300 sandwiches given out last year to mark National Sandwich Day, Amy and her team smashed that total with 406 handed out on November 3 this year.

The business owner took to social media following the giveaway and said: “406 sandwiches handed over our counter all for free, to say thank you to our community for the love and support they constantly feed our business in our little corner of the town.

“We wouldn’t have any of what we’ve created here if it wasn’t for you all showing up each week and it means so much to me to give back and show appreciation where it’s due.

“Spread is my dream come true in real life, and I can’t say thank you enough for the opportunity to share what I love with all of you and call it my job. The level of good morale and energy in the air on days like this is a feeling I will never forget.”

Amy welcomes different sweet treat businesses to sell their products from Spread, and Cookie Babes were available to purchase when people collected their free sandwiches at the start of the month.

Amy praised business owner Alice Gregory for her hard work and dedication to Spread and said: “I’m so glad we got to share this day with your cookies and what a success they were.”

She also took the opportunity to thank her team, particularly for throwing themselves into the madness of Spread without having to think twice.

“You make me so proud and my heart is so full being able to share the excitement and experience of all of this with you,” said Amy.

The social media post was rounded off with the words “until next year”, which suggests that the Northampton community can expect freebies for a third year next November from the generous Spread team.

Take a look at these 10 pictures from Spread’s successful giveaway to mark National Sandwich Day…

1 . Spread gave away 406 sandwiches in a day at the start of this month It was in November last year when business owner Amy Adams established this annual kind gesture, as a thank you to customers for their continued support. Photo: Amy Adams & Chad McLean Photo Sales

2 . Spread gave away 406 sandwiches in a day at the start of this month It was in November last year when business owner Amy Adams established this annual kind gesture, as a thank you to customers for their continued support. Photo: Amy Adams & Chad McLean Photo Sales

3 . Spread gave away 406 sandwiches in a day at the start of this month It was in November last year when business owner Amy Adams established this annual kind gesture, as a thank you to customers for their continued support. Photo: Amy Adams & Chad McLean Photo Sales

4 . Spread gave away 406 sandwiches in a day at the start of this month It was in November last year when business owner Amy Adams established this annual kind gesture, as a thank you to customers for their continued support. Photo: Amy Adams & Chad McLean Photo Sales