The owner of a popular Northampton town centre cafe and bar says the business has expanded “beyond expectation”.

The Eccentric Englishman, a quirky venue that offers afternoon teas, cocktails and themed events from their premises in St Giles’ Street, first opened in September 2021.

Following the popularity of their buffets, made-to-order cakes and afternoon tea deliveries, owners Liz Cox and her partner Mucker got the keys to a new location to expand that side of the business earlier in the year.

The Eccentric Englishman is a well-established town centre business, having celebrated two years in St Giles' Street in September.

But with the festive period fast approaching, the focus is on The Eccentric Englishman’s St Giles’ Street premises and the variety of experiences they have to offer to customers.

Liz shared everything is “going really well”, with a successful half term under their belt offering free themed afternoon teas for children with any paying adult.

On top of the variety of themed events, including Harry Potter, wholesale cake orders for other businesses have “really taken off”.

Over the past two years, Liz has become known for her delicious cheesecakes – but cupcakes and pavlovas are proving just as popular now the catering aspect of the business is reaching a wider audience.

The quirky venue embraced the spooky season, with a number of themed events that customers loved getting involved with.

“The brand is growing a lot,” Liz added. “We’ll be picking up the pace for Christmas once Halloween is over.”

Themed bottomless brunch quizzes, which sell out more often than not, are on the horizon – as well as a sold out wreath making event, Breakfast with Santa every week in December, and the switch to festive tiddley teas.

To keep customers entertained, Liz is also welcoming acoustic singers into the venue to keep things new and fresh.

Talking about hosting events for customers, the business owner said: “Every time they go really well and everyone loves them, but I get so nervous.

“The reward is seeing everyone having a great time, laughing together and building friendships.”

With a cosy space to welcome customers into, Liz says they talk and interact with each other which is heartwarming to see.

Though Liz is not on the premises as much as she used to be – to keep up with the demands of the growing brand – the team will always greet you with a friendly welcome in St Giles’ Street.

The business owner is putting in long hours and days to ensure all the cake and buffet orders are fulfilled.

“Businesses are calling on us to do their baking,” said Liz. “It’s beyond expectation.”

The business is ready and raring to go ahead of the festive period, as Liz knows many people like to order cheesecakes and pavlovas for their Christmas dinner tables.

With past Christmases having not lived up to the usual expectations, with the pandemic and the fallout from the uncertain years, Liz said: “It’s full steam ahead I’m hoping.”