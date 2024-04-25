Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Northampton restaurant now offers a unique deal, which allows customers to eat as much steak and chips as they can for a set price.

The new deal began on Monday (April 22) at Hops and Chops, in Kent Road, and visitors are invited to make the most of it for £39 each.

Available on Mondays only, customers must eat all of the flank steak and chips in order to request more from the Hops and Chops team.

Each sitting is for no more than an hour-and-a-half, customers are not allowed to share, and are prohibited from taking doggy bags away from the venue.

After the venue took to social media to announce the new deal, many loyal followers expressed their excitement and tagged their friends to encourage them to visit.

Hops and Chops celebrated six years open last month and the team has honed their speciality of steak and chops cooked over charcoal during that time. They also offer pasta dishes and a cheese counter for customers to enjoy.

The establishment is owned by brother duo James and Matt Ingram, who also own industrial smokehouse and barbecue restaurant The Smoke Pit in the town centre.

The co-owner went on to admit that the restaurant has done better than he and his brother ever thought it would, particularly with the pandemic to contend with.

The last time James spoke to this newspaper, the team had excitingly welcomed a new chef on board – who took the reins and worked hard to reimagine the Hops and Chops menu.

Another addition to the venue’s offering is brunch, which made its comeback in February and is offered from 10am until 12pm every Sunday.