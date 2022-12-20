Popular beauty salon ‘grateful’ to be celebrating 10 years open in Northampton

A popular beauty business, with two salons in Northampton, is “grateful” to be celebrating 10 years open in the town.

Zone Beauty, formerly Zara’s, first opened in December 2012 and has “gone from strength to strength” over the past decade.

Zara Kaur, owner of Zone Beauty said: “Celebrating 10 years open has been great and Northampton has served us very well.

Zara Kaur, the owner of Zone Beauty Studio.

“Our customers and some who are now friends, have been brilliant and have always so supported us.”

Zara opened her first salon in Market Walk, previously known as Peacock Place, before it moved to the Drapery in August 2020 when Market Walk shut.

A second salon was opened in 2013 in Wellingborough Road.

The move from Market Walk to the Drapery has had a positive impact on custom and Zara said: “Market Walk was dying during the pandemic and we would have too if we had remained there.

“Moving to the Drapery brought our buzz back and has made us more accessible in the town centre.”

A decade ago, the 38-year-old business owner did not believe there was a beauty salon in Northampton that offered the treatments that were in demand, particularly threading.

“We saw it as a good time to test the market,” said Zara. “We’ve put passion and dedication into this business and worked some 70 hour weeks at times to make it pay off.”

The rebrand from Zara to Zone may have caused some confusion to begin with, but this did not have an impact on the business.

Zone Beauty’s proudest achievement has been surviving the pandemic to reach their 10 year anniversary, which left them in an “enormous amount of debt”, and creating opportunities for young people to complete college internships with them.

However, the current rising cost of living is the biggest challenge they have had to work through. “People are not spending like they used to and our energy costs are affecting us,” said Zara. “This Christmas is one of the quietest we’ve seen in our decade.”

Zone Beauty wants to thank their clients for the continued support and says they will always be welcomed back.