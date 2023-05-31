Bosses at Rushden Lakes have confirmed that The Body Shop is coming to the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.

The popular beauty brand, which was founded more than 40 years ago by Dame Anita Roddick, is set to bring its wide range of skincare, haircare, bath and body products and cosmetics to the shopping complex just off the A45.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes told the Northants Telegraph: “We can confirm that The Body Shop is joining Rushden Lakes – an exciting addition to our group of fantastic shops, restaurants and leisure outlets.”

The Body Shop is coming to Rushden Lakes

The Body Shop will be joining the likes of Next, M&S, H&M, Superdrug and L’Occitane when it opens at Rushden Lakes.