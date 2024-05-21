Popular attraction at Rushden Lakes closed for urgent safety work and repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Rushden Lakes shopping centre will not be able to walk around the Skew Bridge lake today (Tuesday) due to a closure.

The circular walk around the lake will be closed for repairs for structural repairs and removal of graffiti, as well as play equipment getting a lick of paint.

A statement from Rushden Lakes said: “Please be aware the path around Skew Bridge Lake will be closed tomorrow and will re-open on Wednesday, May 22 for painting work and structure repairs.

"By refreshing/repairing the viewing areas, structures and play equipment, and removing graffiti The Wildlife Trust hope to make it a more attractive and safer public space.”